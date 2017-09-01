Residents in regions affected by wildfires shouldn't expect fire officials to douse the flames right away if there's no danger.

Toddi Steelman is a former professor at University of Saskatchewan and executive director of the university's School of Environment and Sustainability. She's a leading expert in wildfires and says there is scientific evidence that proves there's an ecological benefit to letting forest fires burn.

She also said the thought behind how wildfires should be managed has changed over many years.

"One of the things that we understand better now is that wildfire is a really important ecological process. It plays a really important role in ecosystems," Steelman told CBC-Radio's The Afternoon Edition.

"Typically, if we allow fire to play its natural role in the ecosystem, it leads to a healthier forest."

Not only does letting a fire burn lead to new growth in forests and new burrows for its critters, it also creates less fuel for when a blaze does eventually strike, she explained.

"The thing about the boreal forest is it's made to burn, and so it will burn sooner or later and so the question is,

'Do you want to burn it sooner or do you want to burn it later?'"

"If fire's allowed to play its natural ecological role, the chances of it burning less severely are usually greater."

Steelman sympathized with those who are forced to leave their homes under mandatory evacuation orders, such as those residents from Pelican Narrows, Sask., who have been sent to Saskatoon.

She explained the province's system of managing wildfires and determining when to extinguish a blaze or let it burn is divided by zones.

If a fire is in a zone where a home, trap line or other structures are threatened , it will be extinguished, but it will be left to burn if it's further away.

The province's policy is to put out a blaze when its within 20 kilometres of a community, but Steelman said this is only a guideline and fire officials can use their discretion.