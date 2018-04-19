Regina sex offender back in custody, charged with new sex offences

A repeat sex offender has been arrested by Regina police and charged with new offences after they received a complaint he was in the company of an underage girl.

Phillip Lionel Levac, 30, was released from custody in November and was living in North Central. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

He has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and four counts of breach of recognizance and will appear in court on those charges Thursday.

Levac has a history of reoffending and his criminal history includes violent sexual offences, the police said in an earlier news release.

He has served time in a federal penitentiary.

Levac was under numerous conditions as part of his release, including a curfew which required him to be home between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., abstention from alcohol and drugs, as well as reporting any close or sexual relationships to authorities so they could notify any potential partner about his history.

A Psychological Risk Assessment was completed in August 2015 and Levac was determined to be at moderate risk for general reoffending and high risk for sexual offending.

Levac is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court this morning.