Long-time anchor for CBC's The National, Peter Mansbridge, is in Regina to talk about his career in journalism, fake news and his thoughts on the future of the media.

Mansbridge is giving the James M. Minifie Lecture at the University of Regina for the second time in his nearly five-decade career in journalism.

This time, he said one of the main topics he'll discuss is fake news.

"Things that are characterized as fake news by some people aren't fake news at all, they're just simply people who don't like what is being said about them, so they're calling what's being said fake, or lies," Mansbridge told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers.

However, Mansbridge said fake does exist and it is a "legitimate major concern."

Mansbridge said he will also discuss how to counter fake news in his lecture.

"There is a real responsibility on the part of the consumer here to ensure what they are listening to, and reading, and watching is accurate. They have to be demanding of their journalists," Mansbridge said, as a preview of his lecture.

1st to be invited to give Minifie Lecture twice

The first time Mansbridge gave the Minifie lecture was in 1996.

"In the twenty plus years since the first one, everything has changed," Mansbridge said. "Technology has changed, journalistic standards have changed, not that they should, but they have."

Peter Mansbridge is shown in a promo shot for the 1982 airing of Quarterly Report: The Electronic Web, which depicted the increasing computerization of Canadian society and its related issues surrounding privacy. (CBC)

"The business is so much bigger, so much broader, so many different platforms, and so while the basis of great journalism is great story telling, there are so many different ways practiced by different platforms that the business has changed considerably."

Mansbridge is giving his lecture on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. CST at the University of Regina.