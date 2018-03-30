'Easy fix' that could prove no fix: Saskatoon lawyer disappointed with move to end peremptory challenges

A new major bill meant to modernize Canada's criminal justice system is eliciting mixed reactions from the legal community, with a Saskatoon criminal lawyer saying he was "disappointed" in the move to end peremptory challenges.

These challenges and the issue of jury selection in Canada came under fire in the wake of the Gerald Stanley trial.

"This was the easy fix that I would respectfully suggest isn't going to fix anything," said Brian Pfefferle, a Saskatoon-based criminal lawyer. "In fact, if anything, it's going to harm the process more."

Saskatoon defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle is not in support of the federal government's move to end peremptory challenges, saying he believes it should not be the first step in improving the jury selection process. (CBC News)

The federal government yesterday introduced the lengthy bill, which comes in at more than 300 pages, with Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould saying the changes would render the justice system more fair, modern and efficient.

Peremptory challenges allow lawyers to reject potential jurors without cause. During Stanley's trial, in which he was accused and acquitted of the shooting death of Indigenous man Colten Boushie, some observers said the jury-selection process was flawed because the defence team excluded five potential jurors that appeared to be Indigenous. CBC News has not independently determined the reason for their exclusion.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould says the new bill will make Canada's justice system more fair, modern and efficient. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Pfefferle noted accused individuals deserve a right to a fair trial, and the right to have some input into who will hear their case. Defence lawyers often research potential jurors, and can come across troubling social media posts or affiliations that indicate bias, he said, adding the inclusion of these jurors would prevent a fair trial for the accused.

Pfefferle suggested that Canada needs to focus more efforts on increasing the number of Indigenous people who attend jury selection. Currently, he said, there is a disproportionate number of people showing up for jury duty who are not Indigenous or do not belong to a minority group.

Support for eliminating challenges

Toronto criminal lawyer David Butt has advocated for removing peremptory challenges, following the Stanley case.

"I think that certainly what we've seen recently, in the aftermath of the Colten Boushie case, there is a need to move in the direction that the government has announced they're moving," he said.

David Butt, a criminal lawyer based in Toronto, thinks the move to end peremptory challenges will put an end to the abuses that he said have gone along with the practice. (CBC)

Butt acknowledged putting a stop to peremptory challenges would take away an accused person's ability to participate in jury selection, which he agreed was unfortunate. But he said the system currently allows the risk of misuse of peremptory challenges, with lawyers potentially discriminating against people on the basis of things like their race or sex.

"The potential for abuse really is what has led to the current proposal to abolish them," said Butt.

Lawyer hails 'significant movement'

Overall, Butt described the bill as a step in a "positive direction."

"I think significant movement was called for and we've certainly seen significant movement here," he said, pointing to a move to eliminate preliminary inquiries except for in cases of crimes that carry a life sentence.

Historically, these preliminary inquiries would screen out non-viable criminal charges, but more thorough police investigations and screening by the Crown has made that process largely redundant, he said.

Some criminal defence lawyers are opposed to removing the preliminary inquiry process, saying it can weed out some cases that don't have enough evidence to go to trial.

I think it lays the foundations for increasing the movement of cases through the justice system. - David Butt, criminal lawyer

But Butt suggested that in those cases, defence and Crown attorneys could still request a preliminary inquiry. Having preliminary inquiries as the exception rather than the norm should help unclog the justice system as the government aims to do, he said.

"I think it lays the foundations for increasing the movement of cases through the justice system," Butt said of the bill.

The bill addresses a number of other chronic issues, such as the over-representation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system, domestic violence and the bail system.