Two local peregrine falcons which made a home nesting atop Regina's city hall were seriously injured after suffering traumatic injuries while learning to fly this week.

On its Facebook page, the city of Regina stated they were both female juveniles and one had to be euthanized due to a broken back.

The other sustained a dislocated elbow which rendered it incapable of sustained flight.

The surviving falcon will be sent to a facility in Alberta where it will become a demonstration bird.

The parents, Jasper and Andamooka, have been sighted with one juvenile bird at various locations downtown.

The city says while it is unfortunate one is dead and another injured, it does increase survival chances for the remaining juvenile birds.

Juvenile peregrine falcons have a 50 to 70 per cent mortality rate during the first year of life, largely due to accidents, predators or starvation, according to the city.

If they survive the first year, many of them live long lives, 12 years on average.

Their mortality rates in human environments are similar to those living in the wild.