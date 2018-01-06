Emergency crews are dealing with a natural gas leak in Regina, after a vehicle came into contact with a gas meter at a building on the 1600 block Elliott of Street.

Regina Police Service and Regina Fire department members are both on scene. No one was injured in the accident, but police evacuated people in the area as a precaution.

SaskEnergy personnel have been contacted to deal with the leak.

Traffic is restricted in the area while crews deal with the situation and police are asking the public to remain out of the area until the issue is resolved.