Pensioner ordered to pay $35K after years of phony charitable donations

A 64-year-old woman has been ordered to pay $35,000 after she was caught in an elaborate web of tax fraud by the Canada Revenue Agency after going to bankruptcy court.

Beverley Diewold had been claiming phony charitable donations on her income tax between 2003 and 2016, during which time she accrued a debt to the federal government of $263,817.16.

Of that amount, $103,129.97 was for interest and financial penalties. Diewold said there were no donations made after 2005 but she carried those contributions forward in other years.

The CRA reassessed her income tax debt and found it to have been incurred between 2003 and 2008, 2010 and 2012, and in 2016.

The tax shelter scheme would see "a taxpayer" (like Diewold) make a cash donation to an organization called Millennium Charitable Foundation (MCF).

Then they would apply to become a capital beneficiary of the Global Learning Trust, which would then issue a licence to that person to use courseware (a type of educational or training computer software).

That licence would then be donated to an organization called the International Charity Association Network (ICAN). The donor would then be issued receipts from MCF and ICAN.

Those receipts would be claimed as a tax deduction. Diewould said she thought the whole operation was legal.

"[Diewold] explained that she had no reason to believe that there was a problem with the shelter because CRA accepted her filings each year, including the carry forwards, without identifying any issues to her, until 2008," a Court of Queen's Bench registrar wrote in the decision.