A woman was shot in the face multiple times with pellet guns during a robbery in Regina.

Shortly before 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday, police arrived around the 2200 block of Broad Street after receiving a report of a robbery taking place nearby.

Police were told that two young men came up to a 25-year-old woman and pointed two pellet guns at her head and demanded that she give them her belongings. The woman hesitated and was then shot in the face two to three times, according to police.

The two suspects then fled and the woman ran to a nearby business.

Police searched the area but failed to find suspects. A canine team was also unsuccessful in locating them.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and has since been released.

The first suspect is described as being male, 17 to 19 years old, five feet eight inches to five feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He was said to have black hair; dark eyes; no facial hair, glasses or visible scars; and was said to be wearing a bomber-style Raiders jacket at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect was described as being 16 to 17 years old, five feet three inches to five feet to five inches tall, and 130 to 140 pounds. He was said to have short dark hair; dark eyes; and no glasses, scars or facial hair.