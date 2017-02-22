The victim of a homicide in Pelican Narrows, Sask., has been identified as 16-year-old Mark Clarence Michel.

At approximately 1:19 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Pelican Narrows RCMP received a complaint that the boy was taken to the local health centre by community members for treatment of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the health centre.

RCMP say there was also a 17-year-old female victim, although she did not require any medical treatment.

Investigators determined that Michel and the female victim left a home in Pelican Narrows and encountered others outside, and an altercation took place.

The suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old River Blade Storm Linklater, was located and arrested at a residence in Pelican Narrows without incident on Tuesday.

Linklater has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and participation in a criminal organization.

He is set to appear in court in Sandy Bay, Sask., on Thursday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Saskatoon.