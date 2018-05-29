Skip to Main Content
Man facing charges after pedestrian and her child struck by vehicle

A woman and a baby received non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by vehicle Monday afternoon.

Woman was crossing Regina street while pushing stroller

The woman was crossing Dewdney Avenue when the vehicle allegedly made a turn onto Dewdney and struck the woman and her baby. (Google Maps)

A 51-year-old driver is facing traffic charges after he allegedly struck a woman and her child on Monday in Regina.

The woman was crossing Dewdney Avenue at the Broad Street intersection while pushing her one-year-old child in a stroller when the crash occurred.

The two sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene. He has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

