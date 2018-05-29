Man facing charges after pedestrian and her child struck by vehicle
A woman and a baby received non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by vehicle Monday afternoon.
Woman was crossing Regina street while pushing stroller
A 51-year-old driver is facing traffic charges after he allegedly struck a woman and her child on Monday in Regina.
The woman was crossing Dewdney Avenue at the Broad Street intersection while pushing her one-year-old child in a stroller when the crash occurred.
The two sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene. He has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.