A man was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after he was struck by a motorhome in Regina.

It happened just after 3 p.m. CST on the 1700 block of Prince of Wales Drive.

Witnesses told police that a 34-year-old man was driving his car and hit a curb to avoid hitting a motorhome. When he got out of his car and approached the motorhome on foot, the motorhome driver tried to drive away.

The man held onto the outside of the motorhome as it drove away, but fell off when the driver hit the brakes.

Police and EMS arrived on scene and attended to the injured man, who was then taken to hospital.

The motorhome driver later returned to the scene and was arrested.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm.