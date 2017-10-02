A man from Ochapowace First Nation is dead after being hit by a vehicle that police say fled the scene.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST, Broadview RCMP and Whitewood Ambulance responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on a grid road about 1 km north of the Ochapowace First Nation.



The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. In a news release on Monday, RCMP said they will not be releasing the victim's name.

Traffic was rerouted for a period of time during the investigation and was reopened on Sunday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.