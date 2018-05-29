Pedestrian killed in collision near Pense

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 near Pense, Sask.

RCMP responded to a collision about two kilometres west of the town on Monday afternoon.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to police. The truck was travelling eastbound at the time of the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating the collision.

Pense is 27 kilometres west of Regina.