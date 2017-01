A snowplow appears to have been involved in a pedestrian accident in Regina this morning.

Police were sent to the corner of 5th Avenue and Athol Street shortly after 9 p.m. CST to investigate. A 22 year-old man was taken to hospital.

It is believed the grader hit the man while it was moving at a slow speed.

Police have blocked the corner where the accident occurred and will continue to hold the scene.

Traffic will be restricted in the area until police finish investigating.