An 18-year-old man was found dead after a motor vehicle collision on Highway 12, north of Martensville, on the evening of Feb. 24.

Warman RCMP received a call of a collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday evening at around 7 p.m..

Members found that a southbound vehicle had struck the pedestrian in the driving lane.

EMS declared the 18-year-old dead at the scene.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had no injuries, and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

RCMP said they are not currently considering pressing charges, but will continue to investigate, with help from the Provincial Coroner's office.