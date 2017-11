RCMP say a 39-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Monday evening.

The woman had been walking on Highway 790 when she was hit by the eastbound vehicle.

She was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

The occupants of the vehicle remained on scene for police to arrive. They weren't hurt.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.