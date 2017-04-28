An elderly pedestrian has succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a bus in Prince Albert, Sask., on Thursday.

The Prince Albert Police Service are still investigating the incident that occurred near the Victoria Hospital.

According to investigators, the unnamed pedestrian was crossing the intersection of 10th Avenue W. and 25th Street W. after 2 p.m. CST when she was hit by the bus that was attempting to turn a corner.

Paramedics transported the victim to Victoria Hospital for further treatment, but she did not survive the injuries she had sustained.

Police said no charges have yet been laid in the incident.