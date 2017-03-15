A man has been arrested by Regina police in connection to firearms stolen from Regina's Pawn King shop in February.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Cornwall Street on Monday evening.

No one was found in the residence but police found four guns and ammunition.

Three of the guns were confirmed to be stolen from Pawn King.

Police had previously said 12 long guns were taken from the store.

As police were searching the apartment, another unit located the 32-year-old man on the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue and arrested him.

He faces 15 charges, including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He made a court appearance on Tuesday morning.