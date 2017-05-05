For most members of the Regina Pats, the wait has only been a year or two in their junior careers, but Pats fans have waited considerably longer to witness a league final up close.

The WHL's championship series is uncharted territory for the team, which hasn't made an appearance in the final two since 1984.

Going to the rink in flip-flops and shorts is a pretty rare thing.

For the opposition, it's only been a year, which is perhaps the reason why some have made the Seattle Thunderbirds pre-final favourites.

Underdog status

Sounds funny considering the Pats were ranked number one in the country for most of the season, 14 points separated the two teams in the standings and Regina won the only meeting of the season (6-3 in Regina on Oct. 30). But they will gladly accept underdog status and the bulletin board material that comes with it.

"For us that's motivation enough just to hear that stuff, especially [with] the type of year that we've had," said Captain Adam Brooks after the team's final preparation practice on Thursday.

"I think obviously experience helps, they have a lot of guys that were here [in the final] last year, they went through the process of losing and I guess they probably know the little things that you've got to do to win."

Ultimately Brooks feels it's going to come down to who wants it more.

Formidable opponents on other side

Last year Seattle got a taste of it but lost it, dropping a five-game series to the Brandon Wheat Kings, so you may have to give the T-birds the edge in the hunger department.

"We know what to expect, they are going to come out and hit everything in sight," said Pats coach and general manager John Paddock.

"We know that [Mathew] Barzal is one of the top players in junior hockey; he's played in two world juniors. We know that their captain [Scott] Eansor is the motor that drives the engine; he's got a work ethic that's second to none. I could go on and on."

If he continued, Paddock would have included Ethan Bear, who will have his own personal cheering section in Regina.

Bear, who is from Ochapowace First Nation near Whitewood, Sask., will be a game-time decision for Seattle Friday night.

Defenceman Josh Mahura has 13 points in 17 playoff games for the Pats. He's also a plus 14. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)

The WHL's defenceman of the year suffered a hand injury in the series against Kelowna, but declared himself good to go on Thursday.

For Paddock, with or without Bear in the Thunderbirds lineup, the challenge for the Pats remains the same.

"The Seattle Thunderbirds haven't had their full lineup for one game this year and they've done pretty well so I don't think they plan on missing a beat and that's no disrespect to Ethan but that's just how good Seattle is."

Paddock's assistant, Dave Struch, believes what they've been through so far has prepared them nicely for Seattle.

"I think the Swift Current and Lethbridge series has prepared us for what's going to be coming in here Friday night," said Struch.

"We've changed our game a lot into a more gritty dump-and-chase team and that's what we are going to have to play like against this team. They are big, they play hard, they play heavy and they've got those skilled guys up front."

Regardless of how Regina fares in this series, the Pats will still gain valuable experience points themselves.

They will need it when they host the Memorial Cup in May next year.

For Paddock, his plan is coming together nicely.

"This is what you play for, coach for starting in August. This is where we wanted to be at this time playing somebody with a chance to go a little bit further, so it's really exciting when you've done that job so far and you hope to continue that."

John Paddock took home two WHL Awards, for both WHL Coach and Executive of the Year. (CBC)

Pats and the WHL Bantam Draft

The downside of playing in the final series is the distraction of the WHL's bantam draft which was held Thursday in Calgary.

The Pats paid a heavy price to make the team as competitive as possible for this year and next.

The team traded away its first- and second-round picks but Paddock was still thrilled with how the draft unfolded.

The Pats selected three Americans, including its top two picks: Centre Ty Smilanic from Colorado (third round, 51st overall) and Coleton Panowyk, a defenceman from Phoenix (fourth round, 68th overall).

Paddock described Smilanic as a high-end guy.

"Now it's up to us over the next year or two to recruit. Stuff like this — what we're playing right now in May, next year in May, the excitement of the city — all those things are part of recruiting. We believe we have a good chance of getting this young man."

American colleges will be attempting to do the same thing.