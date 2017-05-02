Regina Pats players and coaches are preparing to host the Seattle Thunderbirds in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Hockey League's Championship series on Friday and Saturday nights.

If you don't include the year they hosted the Memorial Cup in 2001, it's been over three decades since the Regina Pats were playing in May.

Fans are also pumped for the series, with both games selling out in mere minutes on Monday.

Pats defenceman Connor Hobbs has high hopes for the next series against the Seattle Thunderbirds. (CBC)

The Pats only played the Thunderbirds once this year, beating them 6-3 in October.

Pats defenceman Connor Hobbs said they'll be going over tape to prepare.

"Our coaching staff is unbelievable and I know they'll have us ready for it," he said. "It won't matter that we've only played them once."

The Pats are coming off two hard-fought series, eliminating Swift Current and Lethbridge to get to the championship.

Next, they'll be vying for a spot in the Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup series, in hopes of getting even more experience for when they host the National Junior Championship again next year.

'The most fun I've ever had playing hockey'

Although it's been a longer season than usual, Hobbs said the Pats definitely aren't complaining about all the hockey they've been playing.

"It's the best time of the year: playoffs," said Hobbs. "It's so much fun — especially when you're winning.

"This is the most fun I've ever had playing hockey and I can speak for the rest of the guys in saying that, too. It's pretty special."

With games selling out so fast, it's safe to say the Pats are part of a bit of a fan frenzy. Hobbs said he's been getting recognized more often when he's out and about.

"People say, 'Good for you guys,' and 'Good luck.'"

Hobbs is up for the Eastern Conference Top Defenceman of the year award, while teammate and Pats centre Sam Steel is up for the Eastern Conference Player of the Year.

"Being able to play with such great players every night is a huge help," said Steel. "Obviously, you can't get that nomination without them."

Along with the two Pats players, head coach and general manager John Paddock is also up for Eastern Conference Executive of the Year.

"I can't say enough good things about the guy," said Pats forward Dawson Leedahl.

At 21, Pats forward Dawson Leedahl is heading into his last WHL series. (CBC)

Knowing the competition

As a former forward for the Everett Silvertips, Leedahl has played Seattle plenty of times in the American division of the WHL.

"They're a good team. Really physical and they're hard to play against," he said.

With this being his last WHL series, the 21-year-old is definitely pushing for a spot in the Memorial Cup.

"It's been an incredible ride this far and I for sure want to finish it off in the right way, and doing the right things," he said.

Pats assistant coach Dave Struch is positive about that prospect, and said the series against Swift Current and Lethbridge prepared them for Friday night.

"We've changed our game a lot into more of a gritty, dump-and-chase team, and that's what we're going to have to play like against this team," he said. "They're big, they play hard, they play heavy and they've got those skilled guys up front."

Pats coach Dave Struch is preparing for the series while also planning for the Bantam draft. (CBC)

Although a lot of attention is on the upcoming series, Struch is also thinking about the Bantam draft.

"Having to build for this year and next year is really difficult," said Struch.

"I think that we've done a good job there at bringing in the young guys at the trade deadline this year, but we also don't want to look at this year and next year as being the peak," he said.

"We want to keep going after next year."