Originally dedicated to veterans who had died during the First World War, the Memorial Cup was hoisted for the first time in 1919.

The Regina Patricias — now the Pats — lost to the University of Toronto Schools in two games.

The team that played for the first Memorial Cup in 1919 will now host the tournament in 2018 where it will be rewarded for the 100th time. The Pats have played for the trophy 13 times, winning four championships. Their last win was in 1974 — a Pats team that featured future hall-of-famer Clark Gillies, who went on to play with the NHL's New York Islanders, helping them win four consecutive Stanley Cup championships.

In net for the Pats for that 1974 Memorial Cup run was an 18-year-old Ed Staniowski.

"This will definitely be the pinnacle event of these young mens' career, for now," Staniowski told reporters inside the Brandt Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Staniowski was also part of the committee which helped Regina's bid for the Cup in 2001, back when the stadium was known as the Agridome.

"I think we got to focus on this year, but like I said, we're all excited for next year," said Pats leading scorer Sam Steel.

"With the success we've had this year, I think a high standard of excellence has been set here," Steel added. "We don't expect anything to change for next year.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said discussions have happened between the City, the Pats and the Canadian Hockey League about potential upgrades to the Pats' home barn for 2018, with more discussions still to come.

"We want to have the best face of the city here," Fougere said.