Austin Wagner and Jeff de Wit scored for the Pats in regulation. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)

Adam Brooks scored in overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Regina evened the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final 1-1. Lethbridge hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

Jeff de Wit and Austin Wagner staked the Pats to a 2-0 lead before the Hurricanes found their offence in the third period.

Zane Franklin and Jordy Bellerive scored 33 seconds apart to force the extra period.

Tyler Brown made 29 saves for the win as Stuart Skinner kicked out 48 of 51 shots in defeat.

Both clubs went 0 for 4 on the power play.