The outdoor games planned for the Regina Pats' homecoming weekend next month are being moved indoors to the Brandt Centre due to slow ticket sales, weather concerns and the potential ice quality of the rink.

The two games include the All-Star Celebrity Classic on Feb. 17 and the Pats versus Moose Jaw Warriors contest the day after.

They were scheduled to be played at Mosaic Stadium. the open-air facility best known as the home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. But now that won't happen.

"Ticket sales went well early but plateaued in the last couple weeks," Pats co-owner Anthony Marquart said in a news release.

Mosaic Stadium holds about 33,000 people. The Brandt Centre, by comparison, has a capacity of more than 6,000.

The Pats sold out several games during their last season and into last season's playoffs, which saw them post the winningest regular season record in the Canadian Hockey League.

People who've already purchased tickets for the weekend will have first shot at securing their seats for the indoor events.

Anyone who is intending to go but has not yet grabbed tickets can purchase them starting at Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CST.

The Pats are in the midst of their 100th season and will host the Memorial Cup in May.