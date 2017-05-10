It may have been a smaller crowd than organizers and fans expected but "Pats fever" was alive and well at the Turvey Centre for game three of the WHL Championship Series against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The teams are in the Thunderbirds' home town both Tuesday and Wednesday night, but Regina fans weren't missing out on the opportunity to cheer on their favourite players for their first of three consecutive games on the road this series.

The Regina Pats took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against Seattle. Pats winger Robbie Holmes scored 4:49 into the second period, a tally that would hold up as the game winner.

The Pats took the game 3-2 over the Thunderbirds. Defencemen Connor Hobbs and Chase Harrison scored the other two goals for Regina.

Games six and seven will be held in Regina, if necessary.

Fans optimistic

Longtime fan Robert Mitchell, who said he's had season tickets to the Regina Pats for 10 years, was at the Turvey Centre with his son Ryan to enjoy the game.

He said this year, the team has what it takes to win the WHL Championship.

"They have the players finally, and they have the coaching, and that's what's made all the difference. They've finally gelled as a team now and they can go all the way here if they do it right," he said.

At least 100 Pats fans were at the Turvey Centre Tuesday night for game three. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

Murray Husband said he's been waiting for over 30 years to see the Pats make it this far in the season again.

"I was pretty young then but I remember playing on the street and pretending I was one of the Pats' players," he said. "It's awesome. I just can't wait and hopefully they're gonna go further."

Season-ticket holder Cliff LaPlante said he's also been following the Pats since they were in the WHL Championship last time.

"It's great to see them do well again," he said. "I think the Pats will win in seven."

Tyler Broley, who has had season tickets to the Pats for 12 years, had an even bolder prediction.

"I believe they can take it in five if not six games," he said. "Go Pats go!"

A little more than 100 people showed up at the Turvey Centre Tuesday night, but it wasn't a representation of the sold out arenas the Pats have seen at Evraz Place lately.

Ryan Durand said he's been taken up with Pats fever all season.

"There's been a lot more buzz this year around the team," he said. "The game's been reflecting that and the crowd has been better this year. I think it's good for the area, good for the city and it's fun."

Lifetime Pats fan Brendan Toniello said this season with the Pats has been "wild."

"You can't ask for much more than a chance to win a WHL title," he said, putting his bet on his team to win the series.

"I couldn't be a fan of the Pats and not expect them to win," he said. "Let's go Pats."

The Turvey Centre will also be televising game four in Seattle on Wednesday night for free to all Pats fans who want to support their team together.