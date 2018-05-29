Pats reflect on Memorial Cup final loss and say goodbye to teammates

This Regina Pats cleaned out their lockers Tuesday after a season of ups and downs.

The Memorial Cup host team missed out on the top prize Sunday after rallying their way to the final.

Jake Leschyshyn said the team's time off prior to the tournament played a big part int their success.

"It was pretty rewarding to get to play in that and it was probably the most fun hockey we'd ever played," Leschyshyn said. "I enjoyed every second of it and it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life.

"Obviously it sucks not winning but it's something I'm proud of for sure."

Coach John Paddock said the ultimate reward would've been to win the Memorial Cup. (CBC News) Head coach and GM John Paddock said the team did a "tremendous" job, despite the loss to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the final.

"You're ultimately rewarded when you win but it doesn't define anybody in the organization when you lose at anytime," Paddock said. "The hosting and the experience at the hockey level here was really exciting and different than anything for me. It was a tremendous experience."

Time to move on for some Pats

Matt Bradley is one of the Pats who left the team dressing room for the last time this week, having aged out of the WHL.

"It sucks, packing up the gear and saying goodbye," Bradley said. "It's been a great career. It flew by, and I'm really thankful for the opportunities that I've been given."

I'm extremely proud to be a Pat and I always will be. - Sam Steel

Although Bradley was only with the Pats for one year, he said he learned a lot and gained "massive friendships" he'll carry forever.

Bradley said the organization and its fans are second to none.

Matt Bradley finished is one of the Pats players who has aged out of the WHL. (CBC News) "It's like winning the lottery here," he said. "They treat you unbelievably. I can't even put it into words."

Despite ups and downs over the season, Bradley said the Pats have plenty to be proud of.

"Making it to the finals there was pretty special. It stings not winning it but I'm proud of every guy in there," Bradley said.

Sam Steel, 20, who came to the Pats organization when he was 16, is expected to play in the U.S. next year, whether it be with the Anaheim Ducks, who drafted him in 2016, or a team in the AHL.

In his time in Regina, Steel went on to become team captain and a local celebrity, something he said he was never expecting.

"It just feels like yesterday when I was walking out here for the first time," Steel told reporters on Tuesday. "It's been a great time here."

"I'm extremely proud to be a Pat and I always will be."