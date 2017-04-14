With any other coach, the Regina Pats might have been in panic-mode today.

For weeks they've been told they have what it takes to make it to the Memorial Cup.

Unfortunately, nobody discussed that with the Swift Current Broncos.

It was a big enough upset when the Broncos put down the Moose Jaw Warriors in the opening round.

Now, after Tuesday's triple-overtime victory, Swift Current has the number-one-ranked-team in the country against the ropes with a 3-1 series lead.

If they had a coach other than John Paddock, the Pats might today be filled with self-doubt about their chances to come back.

But it's not Paddock's first time at the rodeo (a metaphor that fits, as the aroma of Agribition never quite filters out of the Brandt Centre).

Pats' coach John Paddock tells his players: 'Don't look past the immediate'.

The 62-year-old coach of the Pats finds his team in a must-win situation come Friday night, but to listen to him before practice on Thursday, one would think the situations are reversed.

Paddock led three teams to Calder Cup championships en route to his induction into the AHL hall of fame.

He has coached more than 300 games in the NHL with Winnipeg and Ottawa.

In under three seasons in the WHL, he has already assembled the Pats into a national championship contender.

For Paddock, being down 3-1 to Swift Current in their second-round series is irrelevant, as long as his team stays focused on the immediate.

"I think it's important you don't think about Saturday night," said Paddock, knowing full well there won't be a game Saturday unless they do their jobs the night before.

"You just think and concentrate on winning on Friday night, even smaller than that — winning the first period — and if you want to go really small, win the opening faceoff."

While a similar directive preached by a inexperienced coach may have been brushed off by players in the room, the Pats however, under Paddock, are soaking in every day under his influence.

Pats' Connor Hobbs on facing elimination Friday night: 'I'm not nervous at all.'

"Just to hear John talk to us at any time is big for us, hearing what he's been through and the experience he's had," said defenceman Connor Hobbs, who has seen his career flourish with Paddock's guidance.

"For me personally, that really helped just hearing him say 'I've been on both sides of this'. Just to know we have that experience in our coach and general manager is huge."

Hobbs set a franchise record for goals by a defenceman this season with 31.

The Washington Capitals' prospect could find himself at the next level next season so Friday night's game could be Hobbs's last as a Regina Pat.

Hobbs hasn't allowed himself to ponder that possibility as he has bought into Paddock's message.

"You can't look at the big picture and think 'Whoa we got to win three games in a row,'" said Hobbs, echoing what his coach said about the immediate.

"We're in a corner right now, we just have to scratch and claw our way out, we've got the group, the organization to do just that. I'm not nervous at all."

To the Pats way of thinking, their season is far from over.