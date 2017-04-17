After four unanswered goals on Saturday night to tie the series 3-3 the Regina Pats and the Swift Current Broncos are facing off tonight in game seven.

The Pats had been down in the series 3-1 but back-to-back wins forced a final in Regina tonight. When the puck drops at the Brandt Centre at 7:00 p.m. CST, it will be in front of a sold-out crowd.

"The crowd's going to be amazing tonight, just even based on Friday night I don't think I've ever been in an atmosphere like that for a WHL game. It was incredible," said Wayne Kosior, a Pats fan who lined up for tickets to tonights game.

The last time the Pats won the Ed Chynoweth Cup was the 1979-80 season, but Kosior feels that if the Pats can come out on top of this series the cup is as good as theirs.

"If they can get by and win this series then that's destiny, then they could go all the way," said Kosior. "They've been ranked number one in Canada for a long time and I truly [believe] if they can come through this series that they've got a good chance they can go right to the final."

The winner of the series will move on to the WHL semifinals