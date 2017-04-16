Thanks to back-to-back wins, the Regina Pats have forced a game seven in their WHL quarter-final playoff matchup with the Swift Current Broncos.

The Broncos carried a 3-1 lead late into the second period of Saturday's game in Swift Current.

But, with their backs to the ropes, the Pats added goals by Josh Mahura and Wyatt Sloboshan right before the end of the period to tie the game.

Austin Wagner added his second goal of the game for the Pats early in the third period, followed up minutes later by a Filip Ahl goal, giving the Pats a 5-3 lead. That turned out to be the final score.

Sloboshan and Ahl both had three-point nights for the Pats, with a goal and two assists apiece. Austin Wagner scored twice and added a helper.

Swift Current centre Glenn Gawdin factored into all three of the Broncos' goals, picking up a goal and two assists.

The Pats and Broncos face off again on Monday night in Regina for game seven to decide who will move on to the semifinals.