One of the 25 people aboard a plane that crashed on Dec. 13 shortly after takeoff from Fond-du-Lac, Sask., has died of his injuries, according to an online update from his family.

Arson Fern Jr., 19, had been critically injured and was being treated at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

"Thank you everyone that [has] donated to the family of Arson Jr.," said a GoFundMe.com update posted Wednesday morning. "[T]hey are so [grateful] for that. Arson Jr. is no longer with us, may he rest in peace."

Arson Fern Sr. told CBC his son had been pinned in the plane after the crash and that his wife, Janey, remained with Arson Jr. to keep him calm. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The West Wind Aviation ATR-42 plane, bound for Stony Rapids, had 22 passengers and three crew members aboard. Engine failure was ruled out as cause of the crash.

Transport Canada has since suspended the airline's operations certificate.

The Fern family's update said the money raised from GoFundMe will now be used to buy a headstone for Arson Jr.

He had cerebral palsy and functioned at the level of a six-year-old or seven-year-old, according to his father, Arson Fern Sr.

Others aboard the plane suffered multiple injuries with varying severity, but Arson Jr. is the only person who died.

Airline issues condolences

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, West Wind Aviation said it was "devastated" and "overwhelmed with sadness" at the news of Arson Jr.'s death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers' family and friends during this difficult time," the statement read.

"The well-being of our passengers and crew remains our greatest priority. As the accident in Fond-du-Lac is investigated, we will continue to provide passengers and crew members involved in the accident with ongoing support including access to trauma counsellors."