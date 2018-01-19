The taps will be shut off at Regina's Pasqua Hospital from Saturday night until Sunday morning, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

For about 11 hours, beginning 8 p.m. CST on Saturday, all water will be turned off for maintenance to water and sewer lines.

Alternate water supplies and washroom facilities will be available.

Drains and sewers will still be usable during the outage, except for one area of the hospital, which includes the emergency room, security, the intensive care unit, a laboratory and medicine inpatient units on the third and fourth floors.

People in nearby sections will have access to washrooms in other parts of the hospital, including standalone hand-washing stations. There will be signs in place.

People headed to the hospital Saturday night or Sunday morning are encouraged to bring their own water bottles. However, bottled water will be available for patients and, if necessary, for staff and visitors.

Once water is restored, lines will be flushed to remove sediment and tested for safety, resulting in some noise.

Fire protection measures will not be impacted, the health authority said.