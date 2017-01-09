Dozens of surgeries and procedures scheduled to take place at the Pasqua Hospital on Tuesday in Regina have either been postponed or moved to Regina General Hospital.

The Regina-Qu'Appelle Health Region says the reason for the sudden news was a ventilation system failure. Debris particles from a fan belt blew through the hospital's ventilation system on Monday, affecting the medical equipment sterilization area in Pasqua Hospital.

All of the equipment must be thoroughly cleaned and re-sanitized before it can be safely used on patients, the RQHR said.

All emergency and elective surgeries plus procedures done in outpatient departments such as ambulatory care and the eye centre have been moved to Regina General or have been postponed.

The number of people affected is not currently known.

The health region says further delays may be needed on Wednesday, depending on the progress of the cleaning and sterilization.

The ventilation issue has been addressed and all affected surgical patients have been notified.

Anyone with questions about whether or not their own procedure is or will be affected should contact the department where their procedure is scheduled to take place, the RQHR said.