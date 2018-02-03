In the beginning, things were not looking good for four puppies found in a dump on a Saskatchewan reserve a few weeks back. But now, the group that took them in says they'll soon be ready to find new homes.

When the dogs were taken in by the animal rescue group CC RezQs — which partners with Saskatchewan First Nations and rural communities to find homes for stray dogs — they had signs of mange and were underweight.

Later in the week, they also started showing signs of parvovirus — a contagious viral disease that affects the digestive systems of dogs. Its signs include lethargy, vomiting and blood in the stool, and it can be fatal.

For one of the puppies rescued, it was.

"When we brought them in, there was no telltale signs, and then of course a week later, we had the one pass away. The symptoms started showing [in the other puppies] right away," said Cady Shaw, a CC RezQs co-founder and adoption co-ordinator.

Shaw took the remaining three puppies and had to create a quarantined environment so they could heal properly.

Her basement was an ideal environment because of the concrete floors. She set up a large pen and topped it with drywall so the puppies couldn't climb out.

'I just want them to be a symbol of, despite how tragic parvo can be and how quick it can spread, it can be cured.' -Cady Shaw, CC RezQs

"Because of the quarantine, these puppies couldn't even go outside because they could have brought the disease outside," Shaw said.

"Unfortunately, it's all pee pads" in the pen, she said.

To prevent spreading the virus, Shaw wore a completely different change of clothes three times a day to feed them, hang out with them and clean up their pen.

The puppies will be ready for adoption shortly. (Submitted by Cady Shaw)

As for their treatment plan, Shaw says it was "a schedule, to say the least," but that the regimen of medication really helped the pups perk up.

All of the puppies are doing well now, Shaw says. After a short stint with other foster families, they will be ready for adoption.

"I just want them to be a symbol of, despite how tragic parvo can be and how quick it can spread, it can be cured," Shaw said.

"They have immune systems like no other now."