Less than a week after opening, complaints are being raised about the size of a portion of the new Balgonie, Sask., overpass.

Officially opened to traffic on July 26, it is the first overpass completed for the $2-billion Regina bypass project.

Balgonie-area farmer Ryan Leibel says he tried to cross the overpass with his farm equipment, but his tires rubbed against the curbs. He says it's an issue for him and the many other farmers who need to use that road to safely cross the Trans-Canada Highway.

The roundabout was not a problem for Leibel to navigate with his tractor, but he said the access road was 'a little narrow'. He said his tractor just barely made it through the access road, with his tires rubbing against the curb.

Ryan Leibel just barely made it through the access road onto the new overpass with this tractor. He said unless the curbs or medians are changed, other farmers will have similar issues. (CBC)

"If you want to make it farmer friendly, you'd think you would have went out and measured some farm equipment to make sure that whatever it is you're building it cost a billion dollars to do ... you do it right," Leibel said.

He said his combine and air seeder will not make it through, and to get to the field he needs to farm, he'll have to take a detour of a few kilometres.

Evidence of tire marks rubbing against a curb on the new overpass.

NDP says design 'lacks common sense'

The NDP said the construction "bypasses Saskatchewan farmers' needs."

"Anyone with common sense would know that this new bypass would need to accommodate things like large agricultural equipment," said NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer.

The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure is responding to the criticisms this afternoon.