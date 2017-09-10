About 180 people and their pets turned up in Regina to raise funds and help raise awareness about Parkinson's disease on Saturday. It was the eighth annual Parkinson SuperWalk.

The participants warmed up at the starting point: the Sunset Leisure Centre.

Temperatures rose to nearly 32 degrees during the event, but that didn't stop walkers from taking part.

Organizers said the event exceeded its fundraising goal of $24,000 — it ended up bringing in about $30,000.

The Parkinson SuperWalk is the largest fundraising event for Parkinson Canada, with about 10,000 participants across the country. In 2016 alone, the walk raised $2.15 million in Canada.

Since 1990, the group has raised $35 million.

The money funds support services, research, advocacy and education.

The event started off at the Sunset Leisure Centre. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)

One family who took part in the 8th annual Parkinson SuperWalk on Sept. 9, 2017 in Regina. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)

Participants cheer at the 8th annual Parkinson SuperWalk in Regina. (Keith Hershmiller Photography)