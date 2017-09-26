One of northwest Regina's parks will be named after a late but well-known figure from the Regina arts community.
Council members voted unanimously to name the park after late Regina artist Michele Sereda at council meeting on Monday night.
Sereda Park will be located in Regina's northwest end in the Westerra development.
In February 2015, Sereda was one of five people killed in a three-vehicle collision just north of Regina on Highway 6. Four of the five deceased were part of the prairie art community: Lacy Morin-Desjarlais, 29, of Regina, Michael Green, 58, of Calgary, and Narcisse Blood, 60, of Cardston, Alta..
A 59-year-old Cupar man was the driver and lone occupant of a truck involved in the crash.
Sereda founded Curtain Razors contemporary theatre troupe and was involved in the Regina arts community for decades.