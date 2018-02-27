Saskatchewan will be represented by athletes in a variety of different sports at the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang next month.

Prince Albert's Brittany Hudak will compete in cross-country skiing and biathlon. She entered into the world of Paralympic skiing after some mentorship from 10-time Paralympic athlete Colette Bourgonje.

Curtis Minard, born and raised in Weyburn, will compete for a medal in snowboarding. In 2008, he had a workplace accident which took one of his hands.

"You're going to see an enthusiastic snowboarder," said Michelle Dezell, manager of high performance with SaskSport.

Para-snowboarder Curt Minard lost his left hand after being involved in an electrical contact accident at work. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Curler Marie Wright will be a first-time Paralympian, having only started competing in 2008. Dezell said Wright has potential to win a spot on the podium.

Wright, who is from Moose Jaw, is looking to build on Canada's reputation as a world-class competitor in wheelchair curling, said Dezell.

Marie Wright has been competing since 2008 and South Korea will be her first Paralympic Games. (CurlSask)

Ken Babey, of Saskatoon, will coach Team Canada's men's para ice hockey team, which will be chasing its second gold medal in the competition. They last won gold in the 2006 Turin games.

"As our reputation internationally in the sport of hockey precedes, we're going to expect good things from the sledge hockey team as well," said Dezell.

During the last Winter Games in Sochi, the team took home the bronze medal.