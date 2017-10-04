The City of Regina plans to redevelop the Regent Par 3 Golf Course, but first it wants some community feedback.

According to the Recreation Facility Plan 2010-2020 the golf course "has very little use and is in need of significant upgrades." And since it is in a "high needs area" City Council has proposed building housing or recreation centres targeted at young people and families.

The report also mentions the current site of the nine hole Par 3 could be home to a future indoor skateboard park.

A full redevelopment of the course is expected to take one to two years.

Tonight at The Gathering Place there will be a meeting for community members to give their thoughts on what redevelopment should look like. The meeting will run from 7 to 9 p.m. CST.