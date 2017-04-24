A band councillor and former chief of the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan has been sentenced to one year in jail on drug and weapon charges.

Clarence Papequash pleaded guilty in March to possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Mounties executed a search warrant in February at a home on the reserve east of Saskatoon.

Papequash was suspended as a councillor after the charges were laid.

Papequash resigned as band chief in 2014 when he was given a six-month conditional sentence for selling a morphine pill to a man working for the RCMP.