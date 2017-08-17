A Regina man who grew up in Barcelona says he was in shock when he heard about a terrorist attack happening in his home city.

Ivan Carrillo said his family and friends live near the Las Ramblas neighbourhood where a van drove on to a sidewalk and plowed through a crowd, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100.

"My family, everything is OK … they're living in this area of the city. The first moment was panic, shock and confusion," he told CBC News on Thursday.

Carrillo described the area as a popular tourist spot lined with shops and restaurants, drawing thousands of people every day.

He said the Spanish people are resilient and expects the city to return to normal soon.

