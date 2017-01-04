Weyburn RCMP are searching for a lone man they say robbed a financial institution in Pangman, Sask., on Wednesday.

Police were called at approximately 10:20 a.m. CST, when it was reported a man in a balaclava had walked into the financial institution in Pangman, approximately 90 kilometres south of Regina, and demanded money.

Police say he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and may have used a red SUV as a getaway vehicle.

No weapons were used and no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, five foot seven with a stocky build. They say he was wearing a tan-coloured coat and a dark balaclava.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 306-848-4640, 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.