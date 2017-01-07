John Paddock has become the latest coach to amass 100 wins as the bench boss of the Regina Pats.

Paddock hit the century mark in wins on Friday night as the Pats routed the Calgary Hitmen 6-2 in Regina. Paddock has the chance to add another win to the column as the Pats host the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday at the Brandt Centre.

The feat comes amid a season in which the Pats have dominated the Western Hockey League. In 37 games, the Pats have 27 wins, three losses, six overtime losses and one shootout loss.

The Warriors (24-9-6-1) are looking for their fourth win in a row while the Pats are looking to extend their winning streak to five.

The game starts at 7 p.m. CST.