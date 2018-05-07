New Pacers Park partially opens on Monday

Nine of 14 ball diamonds at the new Pacers Park location will open up on Monday, weather permitting.

In 2015, the City of Regina announced Pacers Park would move from its old location on Arcola Avenue to make room for the Regina Bypass project.

It were relocated to Anaquod Road, formerly known as a strip of Tower Road before it was renamed in honour of elder Glen Anaquod.

The new site is more than two kilometres north of the old location.

Weather has delayed progress on the park but it's expected to be fully operational by its official grand opening in 2019.