Skip to Main Content
New Pacers Park partially opens on Monday

Notifications

New

New Pacers Park partially opens on Monday

Nine of 14 diamonds at the new location of Pacers Park will be open on Monday.

City announced in 2015 baseball fields would move to accomodate bypass

CBC News ·
Pacers Park was moved from its old location to make room for the Regina Bypass project. (Google Street View)

Nine of 14 ball diamonds at the new Pacers Park location will open up on Monday, weather permitting.

In 2015, the City of Regina announced Pacers Park would move from its old location on Arcola Avenue to make room for the Regina Bypass project.

It were relocated to Anaquod Road, formerly known as a strip of Tower Road before it was renamed in honour of elder Glen Anaquod. 

The new site is more than two kilometres north of the old location. 

Weather has delayed progress on the park but it's expected to be fully operational by its official grand opening in 2019.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us