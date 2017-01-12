A 16-year-old girl is dead after a three-car collision Wednesday afternoon near Prince Albert, Sask.

Two SUVs collided head-on west of the city on Highway 3. The collision shut down a section of the highway for four hours.

The 16-year-old, who was from Prince Albert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger from the second SUV involved in the collision were sent to hospital in Prince Albert and are in stable condition.

A third vehicle collided with the two SUVs shortly after the initial crash. That driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, though local RCMP confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in this collision.