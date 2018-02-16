Regina's mayor said the city is considering building an overpass or underpass where the Ring Road meets railway crossings near Winnipeg Street.

"We want to look at providing safety for people and remove the frustration of drivers that go there," said Mayor Michael Fougere.

"It seems every time you go to work and from work you've got a train that's causing a problem ... How do we address that issue? It's a safety issue, it's also a frustration issue," said Fougere.

He's proposed the city conduct a feasibility study into possible designs, costs, and timelines for such a project.

This comes after an accident in late January where a semi-trailer collided with a train at the railway crossing near Winnipeg Street.

Traffic is being diverted at the McDonald Street exit. (Alex Johnson/CBC)

The accident left the railway crossing equipment disabled. Now, the equipment has been temporarily replaced with crossing lights, but the speed limit is still reduced in the area.

"We're simply making it safe to be used right now. We're asking for the public's patience to understand we need to make sure we're safe when we go through it," said Fougere.

"That's part of what I want to see is a final solution so we don't have to worry about this."

Fougere said he expects the rail line to install permanent signalling equipment in the coming weeks.