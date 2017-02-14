Pasqua Hospital and Regina General Hospital are currently over capacity, which means longer wait times for those looking to be admitted to the emergency department.

Ninety-four people are currently in care between the two emergency departments. Another 36 are awaiting admission.

Pasqua Hospital was at 118 per cent capacity and the Regina General Hospital was at 100 per cent of capacity as of noon on Tuesday.

It's the busiest time of the year for the hospitals and the capacity problem is due to a "variety of factors and illnesses" such as nursing staff falling ill themselves, the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region said in a release.

The most urgent cases will receive top priority and those with less urgent needs may end up waiting longer.

The region suggested alternatives for those with minor ailments, such as going to a clinic or the province's HealthLine, which can be reached by dialling 811.

The influx of patients requiring care is expected to last for about a week, with the potential to last longer.