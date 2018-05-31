Prince Albert National Park fire downgraded, but still burning

A fire that began as a controlled burn in Prince Albert National Park more than three weeks ago is still burning.

The blaze has now been downgraded from a wildfire to "being held" status — meaning that Parks Canada and the Prince Albert National Park officials don't anticipate the fire to grow any further.

As of Thursday the fire has burned over 36,000 hectares of land in the southeast portion of Prince Albert National Park, according to officials.

Parks Canada has a website that has information, maps and up-to-date information on the fire burning near Rabbit Creek. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

Parks Canada and Prince Albert National Park confirmed that the blaze was a part of what they call a prescribed burn, a technique used in forest management.

"Our prescribed fires are always undertaken well in advance and safety is always the first consideration for both the people, infrastructure and surrounding communities." said David Britton, Superintendent of Prince Albert National Park.

It began as a controlled fire referred to as a spin area, which is used to set out the perimeter of a prescribed fire, a practice the park has done in this area for the past fifteen years.

"At the time we were doing this work we had the appropriate environmental and weather conditions to safely carry out that prescribed fire, and at the time there were no fire bans in place in the local area." says Britton

Earlier in the month it was reported that several areas of the park experienced prolonged periods of dry weather that propelled the blaze to a wildfire.

Britton stated that during fires like this one there are contingency plans in place. He said an emergency team was put in place right away to deal with the matter.

They are doing things like patrolling the perimeter, infrared scanning looking for hot spots. - Jed Cochrane , Incident Commander Parks Canada

Firefighters from Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan have been on scene fighting the blaze since it started.

Recent rainfall also helped to hamper the large blaze and change the status from wildfire to "being held," said Jed Cochrane, incident commander with Parks Canada.

"They are doing things like patrolling the perimeter, infrared scanning looking for hot spots (from the air), for anything that maybe remaining," Cochrane said

Cochrane said the closest the fire came to any cabins was about 20 km south of Waskesiu. Although campgrounds, back country trails and some roads were closed due to the fire, some have since re-opened but are still being monitored.

Updates and information on the fire can be found on the Parks Canada website.