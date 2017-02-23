A Regina Police Service crackdown on arrest warrants seems to be having an effect — at least in the long term.

The number of outstanding warrants for arrest in Regina has decreased substantially since a targeted initiative was introduced in 2008. On June 25 of that year, there were 4,152 people wanted on 11,166 warrants.

"Lots of warrants, which means lots of people that had not been held to account for the crime that they've committed," said police Chief Evan Bray.

This January, there were 2,873 people wanted on 3,599 warrants — a decrease of 67.7 per cent in warrants since 2008.

The number of people wanted, however, has gone up slightly since last January.

Criminal, provincial and bylaw warrants

In 2008, nearly half of the warrants were under provincial statues, such as violations of the Traffic Safety Act or related to alcohol or gaming.

Almost 4,000 of them were related to the Criminal Code, and the final 2,262 were bylaw offences, like parking, noise and animals.

'You'd be surprised how many people don't know that they have a warrant.' - Evan Bray, Regina Police Service chief

RPS launched a strategy to reduce those numbers that included assigning every patrol sergeant three warrants per month to tackle. Most other people working at the force were expected to chip in as well.

Bray said handling outstanding warrants is tricky because new warrants are constantly being added to the system due to new charges being laid and people failing to appear in court or breaching the conditions of their release.

"So this has to be a continual effort for us at the service," Bray said.

Sometimes all it takes is a phone call to let people know they have a warrant, he said.

"You'd be surprised how many people don't know that they have a warrant and say, 'Yeah I'll come down and get that taken care of today after work.'"