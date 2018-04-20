Outreach clinic does 'incredible' work to curb HIV outbreak in Kamsack, Sask., says doctor

Faced with an outbreak of HIV, and grappling with other chronic health issues and addictions, a Kamsack, Sask., outreach centre has stepped up and is using innovative ways to stem the spread of infectious diseases, according to one doctor.

"Two years ago, we declared an outbreak in that area and this centre has provided incredible services to those people who are affected," said Dr. Ibrahim Khan, Health Canada's regional medical health officer responsible for Saskatchewan First Nations, of the New Beginnings Outreach centre.

The First Nations of Cote, Key and Keeseekoose, near Kamsack, were classified as facing an outbreak and were part of a health region that had an 800 per cent spike in HIV cases in 2016.

Khan credits First Nations leadership in recognizing a problem existed, with Cote First Nations and Kamsack leadership partnering with health agencies to provide effective services in the area.

New Beginnings Outreach opens its doors to anyone struggling with addictions and diseases, looking for help.

"This centre provides that service in a very accessible, in a very cultural, safe way," Khan said, commending the staff for providing links between health officials and patients. "That's what has helped tremendously in stopping the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C in the area.

"And we are regularly testing and the good news is that we're not finding any new infections."

Khan now wants the outreach centre to present on its successes at a Canadian public health forum in Montreal in May.

If people work together and continue the struggle to fight addictions, HIV and Hep. C, we can make a difference. - Wanda Cote, manager of New Beginnings Outreach clinic

The strength of treatment lies in the fact that people dealing with HIV and Hepatitis C can quickly get their lives back on track with the right help, said Khan.

"You feel healthy, you feel productive. People are coming back and seeking jobs, connecting back with their families, and taking ownership," he said.

Wanda Cote, manager for New Beginnings, explained that the centre provides regular screening tests, as well as hot lunches, a harm reduction program, counselling and elders on call if needed.

When Khan told her he wanted the centre staff talking at the national health forum, she felt herself getting excited.

"We need to get the word out to the public about what's happening in our communities," she said.

Cote explained she wanted to share the message there was hope out there for other communities grappling with similar issues.

"If people work together and continue the struggle to fight addictions, HIV and Hep. C, we can make a difference," she said. "It's a real battle, but we just need to continue working and never give up."