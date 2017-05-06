Saturday marked the first outdoor Regina Farmers' Market of the season.

People who went out to the city square plaza were met by warm, windy weather and a wide array of products available for purchase.

The outdoor market runs every Wednesday and Saturday from May 6 to October 14. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Marketing manager Dee Kitsch said vendors and attendees were excited to be back outdoors.

"We kind of have that aspect that we miss in the indoor markets, and that's like the smell of the food trucks and buskers outside, and it creates that whole vibe that you just can't really get at an indoor space."

Kitsch noted the market has several new vendors that have joined the regulars at the market this year.

"We're still going to have the same cool things, but we've also added a few new things as well," she said.

Dee Kitsch, Regina Farmers' Market Marketing Manager, said the market boasts more than 20 new vendors this year. (Kendall Latimer)

Kitsch said people shouldn't feel pressured to spend, even if there are lots of options.

"You don't have to spend your money. You can walk up and down the plaza, take a stroll down Scarth street," she said.

The plaza was busy early in the morning, and Kitsch said that's a sign of things to come.

"I think it's going to speak for what we can expect for the rest of the season."

Angela Latta of Angela's Own Homestyle Originals has vended at the market for 17 years and said nothing beats the vibes of an outdoor market. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The weather was also a treat for participants.

"It may be a bit windy, but you know we can't have everything on our first market," Kitsch said.

Vendor Angela Latta agreed.

"It feels so free to be out here again," she said. "It is windy but you know what we've been here on a lot of occasions that it's snowing, so you know what, I'll take a bit of gusts."

This is the second year Bina Shrestha has vended at the Regina Famers' Market, and she said it has been a great place to make friends and share her culture. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Latta sells dry dip and soup packages alongside her newly released cookbook that boasts 177 recipes.

She been a part of the farmers' market for 17 years and said the market has grown well beyond what it was when it used to be a "little cozy market" on Scarth Street.

"We've obviously grown quite a bit, we've seen a lot of different products and things come and go over the years. It's exciting."

She said nothing compares to the outdoor market, and the location brings new people out.

"It just feel so much more festive. There's the excitement, the curiosity, the amount of people coming through."

David Tanner and his grandson Rayne sell organic grains at the first outdoor market of the season. Tanner uses the market as an opportunity to teach young people about pulses and spend time with his grandchildren. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Food products are the main item sold at the market, but vendors also sell toys, jewelry, alcohol and other products.

The outdoor Regina Farmers' Market runs every Wednesday and Saturday at the city square plaza from May 6 - October 14. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, rain or shine.