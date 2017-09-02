Some Regina residents who are blind or have limited vision have discovered athletic success on the water of Wascana Lake through dragon boat racing.

Bernie Nielsen, captain of the dragon boat team Out of Sight, said the team is made up of a mix of blind, partially sighted and sighted people.

They raced in the 26th Annual Regina Dragon Boat Festival, which was held at Wascana Park on Friday and Saturday.

"It's more technique and the rhythm," Nielsen said of the sport. "We just kind of go with the flow and the motion as we paddle."

The 26th Annual Regina Dragon Boat Festival was held at Wascana Park on Friday and Saturday. (CBC)

The group of 20 rowers practises on Wednesday nights and Sunday nights in the summer. In the winter, they practise dry paddling at the YMCA and take spin classes.

The team has been around for five years, which is how long Patricia Schendel has been rowing.

She said she joined through the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

"You feel freedom out there. You can't go anywhere, you can't run into anything. It's just freedom, without needing help," she said.

"You just sit there and row. It's great."

Many people on the team said being on the water brings relaxation and clarity.

For Schedel, it brings independence.

"It's a different world on the water than when we're out and have to rotate around with canes or helps or something," she said.

"I'm 68 and it kind of keeps me in shape. And I'll go until I'm 78 if I can."

Those looking to join the team can sign up through the Prairie Dragon Club. People of all abilities are welcome, Nielson said.

Bringing nationals to Regina

The City of Regina has been awarded the 2019 Canadian Dragon Boat Championships by Dragon Boat Canada.

Amber Smale, who is part of the Municipaddlers team, is also the former president of the Regina Dragon Boat Festival.

She said she made it her goal to secure a big event.

The City of Regina was chosen to host the 2019 Canadian Dragon Boat Championships. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

The team has been in the festival since it started 26 years ago and represents the city. With the equipment aging, Smale thought hosting nationals would be the perfect way to keep the sport going in Regina.

"It's a really important event to us, we're really excited," she said. "We've never had a national dragon boat championship here in Regina."

Smale said the championships will bring more than 2,500 paddlers to the city.

She also urges anyone who hasn't tried the sport to give it a whirl.

"Any skill set is welcome here so it's something that anybody can do," she said.